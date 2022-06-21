Genelia Deshmukh all set to start Six Week Long Fitness Journey with hashtag #GoGeneGo

The next 6 weeks are looking up for Genelia Deshmukh as the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress has geared up to go on a fitness journey. Taking up the challenge to turn her lifestyle around and build up a fitter, healthier body, Genelia has vowed to share her experience with her fans and followers through weekly Vlogs. Using an uber cool hashtag #GoGeneGo, she’s creating buzz around her fitness project and everyone is very excited.

Indulging into the intentions behind this journey, she reiterates that as mothers that one hour of self care and attention is really necessary. As a way of making it up to herself, she says that weight-loss and fitness should be undertaken as a way of making your own self happy and not to gain validity from others. With her gun locked and loaded and schedules all set, Genelia starts this week.

Talking about her plan of action, she says, “Getting healthier is all about knowing yourself and working on your problem areas. These six weeks is about taking hold of my routine and spending atleast an hour on my self. As a mother, I feel it’s really important to give that time and attention to myself. I feel I want to be upfront with putting forward all the obstacles that I see on the journey and not just glamorising fitness or restricting it to a particular size or shape but rather doing it for oneself and through the process, rediscovering oneself – be it through strength, looks, perseverance or hard work. I often tell my children to set their own benchmark, and build their own competition, hence it’s high time that I start adhering to it, as well. Super excited and anxious to see how it goes about!”

Stay tuned and let her know what you think in the comment sections of her Instagram and YouTube vlogs, all we can say is Go Gene Go!