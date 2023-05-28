Genelia Deshmukh encourages women To push themselves harder by sharing her hardcore workout routine

It is a known fact that men and women differ somewhat physiologically. But that has not stopped some women in pushing through and achieving what she can to the best of her capabilities. Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh recently took to her Instagram story to give her fans a glimpse of her workout. In the video, she is seen lifting 90 kgs heavy weights, which is an inspiring feat! The actress is a true model of determination and hard work as she inspires women all over to work on themselves.

Genelia who stands for the idea of not glamorizing fitness and instead making it a part of daily life, encourages women to push themselves harder when it comes to taking care of their own selves. She says, “Fitness shouldn’t be something you do just to put on your social media , it should be a part of your everyday routine. I feel every woman should work towards extracting at least one hour for her workout,reserving it as time for self care. Especially mums who are always busy taking care of everyone else, this one hour makes a difference to their bodies and their own strengths. Also, one should never underestimate themself and keep pushing until you reach great heights!”

During her workout sessions, Genelia chooses to embrace her natural beauty by not opting for makeup. By putting up a true picture of the hardwork that goes behind keeping fit, she encourages others to embrace their own struggles and feel motivated to achieve their goals.