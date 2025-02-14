Genelia Deshmukh gets felicitated by Smiriti Irani at MEWA India 2025 for Imagine Foods

After wooing audiences with their “lai bhaari” dishes in their recent collaboration with Starbucks India, Genelia Deshmukh now continues to promote the fact that plant based food and taste, can surely go hand in hand!

Genelia was recently felicitated at the MEWA India 2025 conclave by Smriti Irani. She also graced the event as a keynote speaker emphasising on the need to support sustainable ventures.

Genelia Deshmukh, represented Imagine Foods, the plant-based food brand she co-founded with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh. Imagine Foods is on a mission to revolutionize the way people experience food by offering delicious, plant-based meat alternatives that bring together taste and sustainability.

Speaking at the event, Genelia Deshmukh shared her thoughts on the evolving food landscape and the need for conscious choices, “At Imagine Foods, we believe that great food shouldn’t come at the cost of the planet. Our goal is to provide delicious, nutritious, and sustainable alternatives that let people enjoy the flavors they love while making a positive impact. MEWA India 2025 is a fantastic platform to showcase the future of food, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this movement.”

With a venue pulsating with activity and ideas, MEWA India 2025 proved to be the perfect space for brands like Imagine Foods to champion a greener, more sustainable future.