Genelia Deshmukh opens up on success, motherhood, and entrepreneurship

At a recent event on women empowerment, Genelia Deshmukh shared her thoughts on navigating success, failure, motherhood, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about success and failure, she said, “I don’t give much importance to success or failure. It’s a part of our life. I feel we hype our success too much and stress a bit much on failure. Whereas the impact and intent of your daily life is important. Being an actor who has worked in six languages, someone who took a break because I was having babies, I remember people telling me, ‘Oh, you want to come back to films after 10 years, it won’t work,’ but my comeback film became a cult. We shouldn’t listen to people.”

Genelia also opened up about the intersection of motherhood and stardom, emphasizing how she prioritized her children during her decade-long break. “During those ten years, I was focusing on myself, my kids, and I remember Riteish telling me that we have to make our kids capable. Someone who has been used to easy protein, a non-vegetarian, I struggled with it. That’s where Imagine was born. It is for every flexitarian, who consumes meat five days a week but opts for sustainable options twice a week. Even when it comes to vegetarian foods, we have very few options to choose from when it comes to protein intake. This led me and Riteish to create a sustainable option.

The panel, which included notable names like Masaba Gupta, Meghna Ghai Puri, Ananya Birla, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and others, explored the delicate balance between ambition and well-being. Genelia’s journey stood as a testament to resilience, self-care, and staying true to one’s passion despite societal expectations.