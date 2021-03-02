Getting an insight on creation in the post millennial era from the creator of Masaba Masaba, Ashvini Yardi

Known to have ruled the television and films industry alike with her line of content creation for over two decades , Ashvini Yardi is an empitomy of a powerful creator. A perfect understanding of consumer behaviour aligned with well equipped market knowledge, Yashvini has produced shows and films that have set benchmarks for other creators.

Foraying into OTT last year, Ashvini brought back one of the most successfully running shows on TV, Jamai Raja, as a web series on ZEE5. Revamped with the essence of the show entacted, the series set records post the release. Eyeing the popularity and high viewership of the show the web series launched its season 2 earlier this month.

Commencing her creation ahead, Ashvini produced a first of its kind show, Masaba Masaba on the OTT giant Netflix. Starring Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta amongst others, the show was a first semi-biographical series on the platform. Highly appreciated for the uniqueness, the music video of the show ‘Aunty kisko bola’ made headlines.

Marking her success with two path-breaking shows in the last six months with Masaba Masaba and Jamai 2.0 season 2, Ashvini is set to take over the exploding OTT space.

Taking about her incredible journey and the response her work has received, Ashvini Yardi says, “It is the era of OTT and there’s a plethora of opportunities it has to offer us. Being a creator in the present time is overwhelming as it gives you an edge over others. I am delighted to have experienced this after spending over 2 decades in the industry. Past six months haven’t been easy but it was a blessing in disguise. Both of my shows have done well critically and commercially. We are eyeing at bringing more to the audience through digital only. We have released Jamai 2.0 season 2 and are awaiting the audiences responses. More is there on the cards but let’s wait for it”

Few of the shows produced by Ashvini in the 2 decades of her career are Saath Phere, Kasam Se, Teen Bahuraniyaan, Uttran, Big Boss. She also conceptualized the famous kids reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil’ Champs. She has also been associated with films like OMG – Oh My God, Fugly, 72 miles among others.