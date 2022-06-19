Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon: Anamika Haksar’s award-winning debut feature film will screen in Ahmedabad and Bangalore and add two shows in Mumbai

Eminent theatre personality Anamika Haksar’s directorial award-winning debut feature Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon receives a positive response from the audience.

The film was released on 10th June 2022 and the first week of shows in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow and Jaipur were all completely sold out. Three additional shows have been added in Mumbai.

Inox Metro – 2.35 pm

Mumbai PVR Juhu – 10.40 pm

Mumbai PVR Icon Infinity Mall – 1.00 pm

From 17th June onwards, the film will also be shown in two new cities – Ahmedabad and Bangalore.

Ahmedabad – PVR Arved – 3.00 pm

Bangalore – PVR Vegacity – 7.25 pm

The film stars Ravindra Sahu Raghubir Yadav, Lokesh Jain and K Gopalan and follows four main characters: a pickpocket, a vendor of sweet and savoury snacks, a labourer-activist, and a conductor of ‘Heritage Walks’. Patru, the pickpocket, decides to take people on alternative walks, showing them the underbelly of the city but this causes trouble with local merchants and the police. He decides to conduct one last ‘Dream Walk ‘When Lali, the labourer-activist, too joins the fray, giving a speech urging workers to unite, he lands them all in jail. The professional actors blend with 350 street people to create what seems like a surreal tale of truth.

The producer-director, Anamika Haksar overjoyed with the responses said, It’s an Unprecedented moment for our film “Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon” plays to full houses for a whole week. A Breakthrough for Indie Cinema.”

Shiladitya Bora, Founder of Platoon One Films and distributor of the film said, “We are thrilled and amazed by the overwhelming response to the theatrical release. With back-to-back packed houses throughout the week in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, etc it reconfirms our belief that there is a space for all kinds of cinema, and if all the stakeholders in the value chain – creators, distributors, exhibitors come hand in hand and try to get the attention of the core audience/ niche the film is made for, it is possible to make even a small independent film also work.”

Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon had its World Premiere at JIO MAMI Mumbai Film festival and was the only Indian film selected for the exclusive New Frontier section at Sundance Film Festival 2019. The film was slated to release in 2020 but got pushed due to the pandemic.

The film is produced by Gutterati Productions and distributed by Platoon One Films.