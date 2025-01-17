Girish Johar joins Zee Studios as Head of Distribution & Revenues

ZEE Studios has appointed Girish Johar as its new Head of Distribution & Revenues. With nearly three decades of expertise, Johar has previously worked with leading companies like UTV, Sony, Balaji, PVR, and Sahara, bringing a wealth of industry knowledge to his new role.

Over his career, Johar has been associated with approximately 200 films across multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, contributing in various capacities.

At ZEE Studios, Johar will focus on acquiring films and maximizing their global monetization across all rights and languages, theatrical & digital, strengthening the studio’s distribution capabilities and revenue strategies.