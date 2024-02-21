Gnana Shekhar V.S. honoured with Best Cinematographer Award for Vidyut Jammwal’s IB71 at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Renowned cinematographer Gnana Shekhar V.S. has been awarded the prestigious Best Cinematographer accolade at the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his outstanding work on the film “IB71,” directed by Sankalp Reddy and starred & produced by Vidyut Jammwal.

In addition to his recent success with “IB71,” Gnana Shekhar V.S. boasts an impressive portfolio of past work, solidifying his reputation as one of India’s leading cinematographers. Some of his notable highlights include: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Allu Arjun’s Vedam, Nani’s Majnu, and many more

Gnana Shekhar V.S.’s exceptional talent and creative vision have been recognized by the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, which celebrates excellence in Indian cinema. The award ceremony, brought together luminaries from the film industry to honor outstanding contributions to filmmaking.

“IB71,” a gripping film based on true events has garnered widespread acclaim for its unique storyline, powerful performances, and, notably, its stunning cinematography. Gnana Shekhar V.S. demonstrated his mastery of the craft, capturing the essence of the narrative with breathtaking visuals and innovative camera work.

Upon receiving the award, Gnana Shekhar V.S. expressed his gratitude and shared his enthusiasm for the recognition. “I am truly honored to receive the Best Cinematographer Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. Working on ‘IB71’ was a gratifying experience, and I am thankful to the entire team for their collaborative effort in bringing this project to life. This award is a testament to the passion and dedication we all poured into making this film.”

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival’s recognition of Gnana Shekhar V.S. as the Best Cinematographer for “IB71” underscores his significant contribution to cinema. As a celebrated cinematographer, Gnana Shekhar V.S. continues to leave an indelible mark on the industry, and this accolade adds another feather to his illustrious cap.