Go Noni Go Set for its Gala Premiere at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Get ready to experience a heartwarming, laughter-filled journey as Go Noni Go makes its Gala premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 23rd. Directed by maverick director Sonal Dabral, this vibrant film is set to captivate audiences with its endearing story, showcasing humor, romance, and the beauty of second chances in life.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, Go Noni Go is an Ellipsis Entertainment production in association with Mrs. Funnybones Movies (Twinkle Khanna). Adapted from the original short story ‘Salaam Noni Appa’ by Twinkle Khanna, Go Noni Go follows Noni, an introverted woman, as she navigates an unexpected romance with her younger, married yoga instructor, sparking laughter, tension, and heartfelt moments. Against all odds, and breaking all the rules, will love take over?

With a stellar cast that includes Dimple Kapadia, Manav Kaul, Ayesha Raza, Athiya Shetty, Go Noni Go is a lively rom-com that promises to leave you smiling, laughing, and rooting for love at any stage of life.