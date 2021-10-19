Goal Goa: Film traces the journey of how football arrived in Goa

Goal Goa, made in the monsoon, chases football players across the state to find the answer to one question “Can the great game be a way out of the time we’re in?”

Goal Goa is a feature film that tells the story of how football came to Goa, how women football players came to compete nationally and how by investing in girls football at school, we can find a way out of the time we’re in, into a wide open playing field where all young people can excel.

With ground-breaking interviews with Savio, Shrivinas, Dempo, Brahmanand, Yolanda, Soccorina, first women’s team … young women players of today, Scindia and Sania.

Ederson Santana de Moraes, (Manchester City & the Brazil National Team), Fernandinho, (Manchester City & the Brazil National Team), Neal Maupay, (Brighton & Hove Albion), Thomas Tuchel, (Chelsea), César Azpilicueta, (Chelsea), İlkay Gündoğan, (Manchester City), Tyrone Mings, (Aston Villa), Thomas Partey, (Arsenal), Adam Lallana, (Brighton FC), Nathan Ferguson, (Crystal Palace).

Goal Goa is a feature film being made to encourage families in India to get vaccinated, to overcome vaccine hesitancy, so we can all go out to play football again.