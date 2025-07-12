Golubhai Badalia Diamond joins Bridal Asia as official luxury partner this season

Kolkata’s legacy jewellery brand, Golubhai Badalia Diamond, has been announced as the official luxury jewellery partner for Bridal Asia this season, marking a proud new chapter in the brand’s journey of redefining bridal grandeur for the modern Indian woman.

Known for their fine craftsmanship and distinct design language, Golubhai Badalia Diamond has become synonymous with big diamonds, refined detailing, and apersonalised jewellery experience. Their collaboration with Bridal Asia, one of the country’s most celebrated bridal platforms, brings together two powerhouses of luxury to shape the dreams of this season’s brides.

“Partnering with Bridal Asia feels like a natural alignment of ethos,” says Golu BhaiBadalia, head of the house, “Just like the modern bride, we value tradition, but we alsoevolve. Every piece we create at Golubhai Badalia Diamond is crafted to outlast trends, not just in form, but in feeling.”

“For me, partnering with the right brands is very important,” says Divya Gurwara,founder of Bridal Asia. We hold the responsibility of providing our customers with the finest offerings, and we are so glad to be able to join hands with a brand that believes in the same philosophy as us—every wedding is special and only deserves the best!

As Indian bridal fashion continues to evolve, this partnership is significant. With a focuson originality, authenticity, and old-school charm reimagined for today’s age, GolubhaiBadalia Diamond is poised to be at the heart of this season’s most iconic bridal stories