Gone Girl: Badshah drops his latest single

Badshah, India’s prolific hip-hop sensation and trendsetter, ignites the music scene with his highly awaited single, ‘Gone Girl,’ released today under Universal Music India. In this blockbuster hit, Badshah revisits the essence of his quintessential old school commercial soundscape, captivating audiences once again. The song features the exceptionally talented singer-songwriter Payal Dev, marking another successful collaboration for the dynamic duo, known for their hits like ‘Genda Phool,’ ‘Issa Vibe,’ and ‘Tauba’.

A decade after storming into the Indian mainstream with a series of hedonistic singles, including ‘Paani Paani’, ‘DJ Waale Babu’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘Genda Phool’, and ‘Garmi’, Badshah’s latest release showcases his quintessential heyday style and samples the commercial soundscape that propelled him to music industry dominance.

As a hip-hop mainstay, Badshah is well-versed in crafting anthemic main stage hits. ‘Gone Girl’ continues this tradition, highlighting the celebratory culture of India’s capital, New Delhi. The song pairs Badshah’s irresistibly slick demeanour with Payal’s captivating vocals, resulting in a bonafide dancefloor banger filled with lively melodies, bombastic beats, pop-forward vocals, gripping lyrics, and infectious energy.

Accompanying the single is a glitzy music video directed by Manish Shunty, featuring upcoming South Indian actress Sakshi Vaidya, whose alluring on-screen presence ignites the screen. The evocative artwork, created by visual artist Farooq Got Art, showcases a badass woman adorned in traditional jewels.

Speaking about the single, Badshah shared, “It’s great to team up with Payal Dev once again on ‘Gone Girl’. This upbeat single is an ode to my musical history and sets the tone of what I want to achieve with my upcoming releases: going back to my roots! I am grateful for the love and support of my fans, who have been my day ones throughout this incredible journey and ‘Gone Girl’ is my way of thanking them. Get ready to experience the ‘B’ in banger.”

With an unstoppable talent, charismatic personality, and unwavering passion for music, Badshah continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. His infectious enthusiasm has earned him a devoted fan base, and his music has become a cultural phenomenon, establishing him as a true trendsetter in the global music landscape.

Badshah is a renowned music artist, producer, and mentor known for his chart-topping hits and unparalleled energy on stage. With millions of streams and views on various platforms, his music has transcended borders and captured the hearts of fans worldwide. He remains committed to creating ground-breaking music that resonates with audiences of all ages.