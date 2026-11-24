Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who recently watched Ruff & Tuff Kanya, has taken to social media to express his love for the Gujarati family entertainer and urge audiences across the country to come together and support Gujarati cinema. A proud Gujarati himself, Mehta expressed pride in the industry’s storytelling and emphasised that films from the region deserve to reach audiences far beyond linguistic boundaries.

Speaking about the film, Mehta highlighted how Ruff & Tuff Kanya is an entertaining watch for audiences irrespective of whether they understand Gujarati, with subtitles making the film accessible to everyone. Encouraging viewers to give Gujarati cinema a chance, he emphasised the importance of collectively championing regional films and allowing good stories to find audiences across India.

He said, “I have a request for everyone. Gujarati cinema deserves much more love than it gets from our audiences. A film called ‘Ruff and Tuff Kanya’ is one such example. It released last weekend. It is an entertaining family comedy that is a MUST WATCH with the entire family! A film like this is made with a lot of heart and a lot of hard work. Go support Ruff and Tuff Kanya in cinemas. Go support Gujarati films. Book tickets now!! The film is also subtitled so anyone can enjoy this mad, fun comedy with the entire family.”

Presented by Birla Studios, Ruff & Tuff Kanya is a Gujarati family entertainer that brings together humour, family dynamics and the quintessential father-daughter and sasur-jamai relationship. Directed by Yash Vaishnav, the film stars Hiten Kumaar, Ravi Gohil, Yukti Randeriya and Niilam Paanchal.

With growing appreciation from the film fraternity and audiences alike, Ruff & Tuff Kanya continues to champion the appeal of Gujarati storytelling, inviting audiences across the country to experience the film on the big screen.

Ruff & Tuff Kanya is now playing in cinemas.