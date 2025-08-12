Good Girl: Mary Ann Alexander’s new single is a bold reflection on modern romance

Kerala-born, Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Mary Ann Alexander has unveiled yet another sonic masterpiece titled ‘Good Girl’, a bold celebration of empowered vulnerability and the duality inherent in modern relationships. Co-written and produced by acclaimed Shillong multi-instrumentalist Adiel Massar (aka adL), the track blends seductive intimacy with profound emotional resonance, solidifying Alexander’s position as a boundary-pushing force in India’s burgeoning R&B and pop music landscape.

The track is a masterclass in balancing strength and surrender, blending nostalgic 2000s R&B vibes with contemporary pop flair. Over adL’s hypnotic production—sparkling synths,

throbbing basslines and subtle cello lines—Mary Ann’s diary-style lyrics delve into the

courage it takes to embrace vulnerability on one’s own terms. Her vocals effortlessly shift between coquettish whispers and soaring refrains, creating a soundscape that is both dark and audacious.

The accompanying music video, co-directed with Anushka Agarwalla, delves into the interplay of power and vulnerability within a contemporary sultry framework. Set in a raw,

abandoned building, the video’s minimalist aesthetic enhances its dark, playful and intimate tone. The narrative unfolds through the interplay of two personas: Mary Ann’s ‘soft persona’ a curious and unguarded explorer armed with a handycam, and the ‘dark persona’ (the

kidnapper), introduced in fragments and asserting control.

Their symbolic confrontation over a game of chess represents the negotiation of power, culminating in the kidnapper’s victory and Mary Ann’s binding with chains—a poignant metaphor for restraint and the deliberate surrender of control. A climactic twist reveals both personas as facets of the same individual, embodying internal duality. The video closes with Mary Ann reviewing her handycam footage, underscoring themes of self-reflection. Stylistically, her soft persona’s layered whites signify vulnerability, while the kidnapper’s dark, structured attire exudes dominance, enriching the video’s symbolic depth.

Mary Ann Alexander states, “‘Good Girl’ is about that playful dance between power and vulnerability. This song is all about the strength in surrender. Choosing to be soft doesn’t make you weak—it shows you trust yourself enough to let someone in. It explores sexual dynamics through a feminine lens that’s cheeky yet emotionally grounded. It’s about being in

a relationship where both partners feel like the prize, where you can be wild and worshipped, someone’s good girl without losing any part of who you are.”

Good Girl marks another milestone in Mary Ann Alexander’s evolving artistry, following her stripped-down hit The Lovey Dovey Song. Released via UnitedMasters, the single is now

