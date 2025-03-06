Good Monk on Shark Tank India 4: Making nutrition intake adaptive and innovative

As parents, Amarpreet Singh Anand and Sahiba Kaur Anand were no strangers to the struggles of ensuring their kids got the nutrients they needed. When they couldn’t find a suitable solution, they took matters into their own hands and created Good Monk, a revolutionary powder-based nutrition supplement designed to tackle modern health concerns like low energy, weak immunity, and nutrition gaps. Launched in January 2023, Good Monk is free from preservatives and artificial colours and has been clinically tested to benefit 95% of users. Its versatility allows it to be seamlessly mixed into any food, making it an effortless addition to daily routines.

Taking their vision to the next level, Amarpreet and Sahiba pitched Good Monk on Shark Tank India 4, seeking an investment of 1 crore for 1.67% equity. With a strong research-backed product and a growing customer base of 40,000 families, they are confident that Good Monk will soon become a household name in the health and nutrition industry.

“At Good Monk, we believe that nutrition should be easy, effective, and clean. Our mission is to empower Indian families to take control of their health without compromising on taste or convenience. Hence, we created a way to integrate nutrition into families’ food in a way they wouldn’t even notice. Doing this, we’ve been able to impact 50,000 families already! Pitching Good Monk on Shark Tank India 4 was an incredible opportunity to talk about our differentiated proposition, and we loved the response we received from the sharks,” said Amarpreet Singh Anand, Founder, Good Monk.