Gourov Dasgupta’s Hanjugam from Bhuj The Pride Of India is the quintessential love song

Composer Gourov Dasgupta’s purple patch continues after a slew of hit tracks like ‘Ishq Namazaa’ from The Big Bull, his single ‘Saiyyonee’ featuring Asim Riaz and ‘Dream mein entry’ which became viral. His upcoming composition ‘Hanjugam’ from Bhuj: The Pride of India promises to be the love song of the season and has impressed producer/actor Ajay Devgn enough for him to reshoot the song sequence to incorporate the song in the film.

Interestingly, the film had a love song sequence which was shot with another composition. It was during their recording sessions for The Big Bull, also produced by Devgn, that he heard ‘Hanjugam’ and immediately wanted the song to be part of Bhuj’s narrative. Subsequently, the director of the film Abhishek Dudhaiya shot the entire song sequence again for three days and was reshot according to the lyrics and music of ‘Hanjugam’. This is the only love song in the film

Commenting on the same, Gourov Says “My first film with Ajay sir was Total Dhamaal, that’s when my association with him started. Then I did ‘The Big Bull’ with him which came out recently and this is my third collaboration with him. The song is called ‘Hanjugam’, it’s one of my most favourite songs and it’s been sung beautifully by Jubin Nautiyal. It’s a brilliant and massive film and this is the only love song sequence in the film which is picturised on Ajay sir.”

Narrating how ‘Hanjugam’ won Devgn over, Gourov says, “During the Music sessions of ‘The Big Bull’, Ajay sir had heard this song and he immediately took it and I was really happy. Later on I got to know by Abhishek sir(director of Bhuj) that they had already shot another song on the same sequence, but Ajay sir loved ‘Hanjugam’ so much that went back and re-shot the entire sequence with my song and that’s something that hardly ever happens in the industry. I was completely overwhelmed and full of gratitude when I heard this. I am grateful for the love and support I have got from Ajay Sir and would also like to thank Kookie Gulati sir who made this happen. This is probably going to be the biggest song of my career so far” he smiles.

Another one of Gourov’s tracks ‘Dream Main Entry’ released recently starring Rakhi Sawant which went viral in no time and is a rage among the youth. On the film front, apart from ‘Hanjugam’, Gourov has also composed a track for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Chehre’.