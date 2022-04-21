Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand making his Bollywood comeback through horror suspense thriller Makaan

Love the feeling of high tension, crazy suspense, brutal drama, unmissable thriller, and good Horror and action? But don’t know which are the best thriller movies in Hindi? Well, we have you covered! Here’s a Bollywood Actor and Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand Who was last seen in Aamdani Aathani Kharcha Rupaiya, Lo Mai Aagaya, Dil Ne Phir Yaar Kiya and Superstar of Bhojpuri cinema has announced his next Horror Thriller Suspense movie “Makaan” starring Vinay Anand, Manmeet Kaur, Virajini Anand, Govind Khatri, Raman Khatri, Yatin Karyekar and special appearance Jyoti Anand.

“I’m sure this Hindi thriller movies in Bollywood that will keep your eyes glued to the screen and get your blood pumping. You will not have the time to munch on your popcorn because these movies will not lose your attention”, says Vinay Anand.

While talking to Media Vinay Anand Said, “I’m very Happy after years again I’m making my comeback in Bollywood. Now I’m focusing on my action and good script. Makaan will be a my comeback film. This movie has all the flavours & elements which make this perfect for my comeback. I’m sure people will definately see a better version of me in a new avatar and they will shower with there love and blessings”.

The Film Makaan has been produced by Jyoti Anand under the banner of Vinnayranandh Entertainment Private Limited, Directed by very talented and young director Sumeet Naval. The Music & background score very famous music director Monty Sharma. The film was shot at Himachal Pradesh and will hit the theatre this year.