Grammy Award-Winning ainger Mahalakshmi Iyer to share the stage with Shriram Iyer for Melodies for Change in Mumbai 

Celebrated Grammy Award-winning playback singer Mahalakshmi Iyer and singer-musician Shriram Iyer are set to come together for ‘Melodies for Change’, a special live concert organised in support of Light of Life Trust (LOLT), a BSE-listed, non-profit organisation working to transform the lives of under-resourced rural communities across India. The concert will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, bringing together an evening of music, nostalgia, and timeless melodies for a meaningful cause.

Known for her distinctive voice and versatility across Hindi and regional music, Mahalakshmi Iyer has been part of some of Indian cinema’s most memorable musical moments. For this special evening, she will share the stage with Shriram Iyer, creating a live musical experience that brings together their individual styles and love for music.

Speaking about the evening, Mahalakshmi Iyer said, “There is something very special about performing live and seeing an audience connect with a song in that moment. ‘Melodies for Change’ is particularly close to my heart because it brings together music and a meaningful purpose. I am looking forward to sharing the stage with Shriram and creating an evening filled with melodies, memories and beautiful musical moments for everyone who joins us.”

Shriram Iyer added, “Music has always been about connection – between the artist, the song and the audience. ‘Melodies for Change’ gives us the opportunity to create that connection in a live setting while being part of something meaningful. I am delighted to perform alongside Mahalakshmi and look forward to an evening that celebrates music in its most personal and powerful form.”

The concert supports the work of Light of Life Trust, which works with rural communities through programmes focused on education, higher education, skilling and livelihoods, healthcare, performing arts and environmental conservation. The organisation has transformed more than 8.10 lakh lives, established 72 centres and reached 1,971 villages across India.

Villy Doctor, Founder, Light of Life Trust, said, “Music has a unique ability to bring people together, and ‘Melodies for Change’ reflects that beautifully. We are delighted to have Mahalakshmi Iyer and Shriram Iyer come together for this special evening. Beyond the music, the concert allows audiences to be part of a larger purpose and support our continued work with rural communities across India.”

With Mahalakshmi Iyer and Shriram Iyer coming together on one stage, ‘Melodies for Change’ promises an evening that celebrates the songs audiences have grown up listening to, the artists behind them and the enduring power of live music.