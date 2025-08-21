Grammy-nominated kirtan virtuoso Krishna Das announces Multi-City India Tour 2025

Building on its successful presentations of Radhika Das and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Team Innovation Cultural is honored to announce the highly anticipated return of Grammy-nominated global icon Krishna Das to India after a year’s hiatus. Hailed as the ‘chant master of American Yoga’ by The New York Times and a favored contemporary spiritual luminary among figures like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Krishna Das will bring his soul-stirring devotional chants to three major Indian cities this fall.



The tour in association with 7E Entertainment and Unified Music Group will commence at Brahmakamal Hall, Yashobhoomi Exhibition & Trade Centre, New Delhi on October 31, 2025, followed by a performance at the Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on November 2, 2025, and conclude at Phoenix Marketcity, Backyard Area, Bengaluru on November 5, 2025.



Fans across India will have the unique opportunity to experience his timeless kirtans, new renditions and an immersive live experience that transcends cultural and spiritual boundaries. The events will seamlessly blend traditional Hindu devotional music with Western harmonic sensibilities, cultivating an atmosphere conducive to deep connection and meditation. The primary Kirtan performances, each spanning approximately 2.5 hours, will predominantly feature the powerful call-and-response chanting of sacred mantras and divine names. These highly immersive events will be centered around collective chanting, with spoken commentary being judiciously limited. No prior experience is necessary to participate in these transformative sessions, which are renowned for their ability to awaken bhakti—a loving devotion—and cultivate a powerful collective spiritual experience through communal singing.



Krishna Das states, “Returning to India is always a profound experience for me. The devotion and receptivity of the audiences here are unparalleled. My hope is that these chants and workshops will offer a space for everyone to connect more deeply with their own hearts, to find that inner peace and joy that is always available. It’s about sharing a sacred sound that brings us all home in these current chaotic times.”



Mohit Bijlani, Co- Founder, Team Innovation states, “Team Innovation Cultural is incredibly honoured to bring Krishna Das back to India. His unique blend of ancient wisdom and accessible musicality resonates with so many, from seasoned spiritual practitioners to those just beginning their journey. This tour is more than a series of concerts; it’s a testament to the universal appeal of kirtan and a transformatory event for the spiritual community in India.”



Sidharth Todi, Director, 7Entertainment states, “At 7Entertainment, our vision is to create platforms that seamlessly connect international artistry with Indian audiences. Bringing Krishna Das back to India is a perfect example of how our recently announced collaboration with Unified Music Group is already opening doors for transformative cultural and spiritual experiences. We’re proud to work alongside Unified and Team Innovation to deliver events that go beyond entertainment and touch the heart of India’s growing live music landscape.”

This tour promises to be a transformative experience, inviting attendees to connect with their inner selves through the power of sacred sound with one of the best-selling western chant artists of all time.