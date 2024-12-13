“Grateful and thrilled” – Tahir Raj Bhasin on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 3

Netflix’s hit thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has struck gold yet again! Barely three weeks after the electrifying second season premiered on November 22, 2024, the series has been green-lit for a third season, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

The show, known for its dark twists, psychological depth, and gripping love triangle, continues to soar in popularity. Season 2 debuted at #1 on Netflix India’s Top 10 and triggered renewed interest for Season 1, a rare feat that underscores its mass appeal and critical acclaim. The second season has been lauded for its concise storytelling, with just six episodes, and for introducing new, high-stakes conflicts, including an international conspiracy and deeper character complexities.

Lead actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays the tormented Vikrant Singh Chauhan, shared his excitement, “I am incredibly grateful that Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has been green-lit for a third season and for the unanimous appreciation both my character and the show have received worldwide. Season 1 was a hit with its pulp entertainment, while the second season has smashed the Season 2 curse and has been a super success captivating the audience with sensational twists and high drama.”

Bhasin reflected on the challenges and rewards of reprising his role, “This has been one of the most challenging roles I’ve ever played. Being green-lit for a third season is incredibly validating for all the work that has gone into creating this hit franchise. Revisiting Vikrant has been thrilling and rewarding, and I’m eager to delve into the next chapter with even more twists and intensity. The recognition—both critical acclaim and fan support only motivates us to keep raising the bar.”

The show’s creator, Sidharth Sengupta, has masterfully maintained its pace and unpredictability, balancing its twisted love story with the chaos of high-stakes drama. With the Season 2 cliffhanger—Vikrant injured and Purva pregnant—Season 3 promises to unravel an even darker narrative.

Whether it’s the sharp direction, compelling performances by Anchal Singh, Shweta Tripathi, and the ensemble cast, or its seamless blend of action and romance, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein continues to redefine the romantic thriller genre. Fans can rest assured that the best is yet to come.