“Grateful to know it has touched everyone as deeply,” says Shefali Shah about the great response she has been receiving for her performance as Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime 2

Shefali Shah is one of those talented actresses who has always come up with a different character on the screen. Her range as an actor is wide and she has been garnering immense love from the critics and the audience. While the actress has stunned the audience all over the year with her brilliant performances in Jalsa, Human, and Darlings, she is now earning great reviews for her performance in her much-awaited crime drama series, Delhi Crime 2.

Shefali played the character of a tough and focused DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the crime drama series, Delhi Crime 2 and left the masses talking about her all over. While the series has been immensely loved by the audience, Shefali’s fabulous performance is a major takeaway that has grabbed the audience’s attention.

Moreover, while sharing her gratitude for the great response the series is collecting from the audience, Shefali said, “The kind of response I have been receiving for Delhi Crime 2 is enormous. Yes, we have put a lot of effort to execute the show and we are truly grateful for the love that we are receiving from the audience. From the beginning of season 1, the audience has time and again showered love on the show and we couldn’t have asked for more. Touchwood, this season is also getting the same response and even more. Vartika is very dear and personal to me and I’m overwhelmed and grateful to know it has touched everyone as deeply. I always wanted to be a part of stories that travel places, that are global in nature, and with Delhi Crime 1 & 2, we have achieved that”.

On the work front, other than Delhi Crime 2, the actress will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.