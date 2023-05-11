Gucci appoints Alia Bhatt as their latest global brand ambassador

Gucci is proud to announce actor, producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt as the first Indian Global Ambassador for the House.

Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most loved and talented actresses of her generation, ascending the Indian Film Industry consistently and winning over the hearts of fans all over the world. Following her debut as a producer for Netflix’s movie « Darlings » and after an acclaimed performance in the movie RRR, nominated for best picture – non-English language at the Golden Globes 2023, Alia will star in Netflix’s Heart of Stone.

Among the multiple acknowledgements to her flourishing career, in 2022 Alia Bhatt received the prestigious Time100 Impact Award for her contribution to the entertainment industry and beyond. Her advocation in favor of self-expression and inclusivity in contemporary society speak to the House’s core values and encompass the brand’ motif of fostering cultural empowerment within the next generation of creative talent.

Gucci welcomes Alia Bhatt and looks forward to her first appearance as Global Brand Ambassador on occasion of the House’s upcoming Cruise 2024 fashion show in Seoul, at Gyeongbokgung Palace, on May 16, 2023.