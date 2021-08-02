“Gujarati audience is ready for good cinema now” – Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal who had stayed away from Gujarati films for forty years, has started shooting for the Gujarati film Dear Father (based on his play with the same name) in Vadodara.

After doing Naseeb Ni Balihari in 1982, Paresh Rawal took almost 40 years to return to Gurjrati cinema as he wasn’t getting the right subject. He also feels that “the audience has been nurtured over the years due to the fantastic theatre scene in Gujarati. And is ready to accept new ideas and hungry for good content”

“Dear Father” stars Paresh Rawal, Chetan Dhanani and Manasi Parekh in the main lead. Paresh Rawal and Chetan Dhanani have been part of the play as well and have played the same role in the play earlier. The hugely successful play has been performed all over the world more than 550 times.

Producer Ratan Jain says, ” The subject of Dear Father has a rare combination of humor and emotion in equal parts and I am very happy to partner with Paresh bhai on it.”

Dear Father is Directed by Umang Vyas (he has directed Ventilator earlier) and produced by Ratan Jain’s Venus Worldwide Entertainment, Associate Producer Sanchita Chatterjee and Co-producer Swaroop Sampath Rawal.