Gullak 5: Gopal Dutt marks his arrival as Pinky Mama in new season

In every Indian family, there’s always that one mama – the one whose stories are legendary, whose name alone sparks instant reactions, and whose presence can turn an ordinary family gathering into full-blown entertainment. Introducing the newest family member: Gopal Dutt, set to bring a comic twist as ‘Pinky Mama’ in Gullak 5. For years, fans have laughed at the countless light-hearted reactions inside the Mishra household every time “Pinky Mama” was mentioned in conversation. From subtle expressions to hilarious family banter, the character became an unseen yet unforgettable presence in the world of Gullak.

Now, for the very first time, Season 5 finally brings the much-talked-about Pinky Mama on screen- giving audiences the chance to meet the man behind all the stories, reactions, and family nostalgia. His entry promises to add a fresh layer of humour, warmth, and chaos to the beloved Mishra universe, making it one of the most exciting new additions this season.

Gopal Dutt, who will be playing the popular Pinky Mama character, is very excited to be a part of the show. He added, “I have been watching and enjoying the show for years. It is very exciting to play a popular character that everyone has been waiting to meet. Playing Mama was incredibly exciting because he brings a different kind of energy into the Mishra household. He’s unpredictable, emotional, funny, and at times completely unfiltered. What I loved most was that even amidst all the comedy, the character had a genuine heart. Working with this cast has been an absolute joy, and I can’t wait for audiences to welcome Mama into their homes.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, the new season brings back the beloved ensemble featuring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Helly Shah, and Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season.