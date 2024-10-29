Gully Fest 2024 witnesses a footfall of 10,000 attended across two days for its second edition

The second edition of Gully Fest, India’s foremost and largest homegrown hip-hop festival, concluded with a resounding success, drawing 10,000 attendees. The festival featured a stellar lineup of over 20 international and Indian artists, including Grammy-nominated American rapper Pusha T and Indian hip-hop superstar DIVINE. The event marked a significant milestone for Indian hip-hop culture, setting a new standard for live music experiences in the country.

DIVINE delivered an electrifying nearly 2-hour set, showcasing his iconic catalog of hits that had the audience captivated from start to finish. In a special moment, DIVINE brought out Hanumankind to join him on stage for a rousing performance of his global viral hit “Big Dawgs”. The stellar lineup featuring Sambata, Prabh Deep, Yashraj, Siege, Reble, Bombay Bassment, and Gully Gang All Stars delivered crowd-pleasing performances of hits including ‘Obsessed’, ‘Soch’, ‘Chitta’, Hood Life’ and ‘Dhundhla’, highlighting India’s vibrant rap scene across regional and linguistic boundaries.

Known for his collaborations with industry giants like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Jay Z, Pusha T’s debut performance in India was received with electrifying commendation. He noted during his performance that Gully Fest is poised to become a global phenomenon, attracting international artists and audiences in future editions.

Chaitanya Kataria, Co-Founder, Gully Fest states, “Gully Fest 2024 redefined the landscape of Indian hip-hop. The overwhelming response from the audience and the incredible performances by both international and Indian artists was nothing short of phenomenal. We’re committed to making Gully Fest an annual celebration of hip-hop culture, and we can’t wait to take it to newer cities in the future.”

Breaking new ground in festival experiences, Gully Fest created an immersive celebration of hip-hop culture. Beyond the music, attendees enjoyed live graffiti art, beatboxing showcases, exclusive merchandise, a dedicated basketball court, and an innovative on-site barbershop. The festival’s distinctive blue and yellow promotional campaign transformed the city’s landscape with its bold, creative approach.

The event drew notable personalities including Anshul Jubli & Puja Tomar, India’s first UFC fighters, alongside prominent gamers, artists & creators such as, Naezy, Scout, Khanzadi, Just Neel Things, Harsh Rane, Raga and many more underlining the festival’s broad cultural impact. The overwhelming success has sparked discussions about expanding to multiple cities in future editions, with anticipation building for more international acts.

The festival was realized through collaborative efforts with Parimatch News as the primary sponsor, Insider managing ticketing, and NESCO Events providing the venue.