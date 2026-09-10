Gulzar’s words, Amit Trivedi’s music and B Praak’s voice come together in Sach Ka Daayra from Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra

There are songs that accompany a film, and there are songs that seem to have been born from its story. “Sach Ka Daayra” is the latter. Released today from Junglee Pictures’ much-awaited film Daayra, the powerful track brings together the formidable creative forces of cinematic powerhouse Kareena Kapoor Khan, acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and visionary director Meghna Gulzar, alongside the exceptional musical collaboration of National Award-winning poet and lyricist Gulzar, celebrated composer Amit Trivedi and chart-topping singer B Praak. Together, they create a musical piece that is deeply intertwined with the film’s narrative. Presented by Junglee Music (a division of Times Music), “Sach Ka Daayra” goes beyond the conventions of a Bollywood song to become a striking reflection of the film’s themes of truth, perception and perspective.

Rooted in the emotional world of Daayra, “Sach Ka Daayra” brings together Gulzar’s incisive writing, Amit Trivedi’s atmospheric composition and B Praak’s evocative vocals. Together, they create a track that feels less like a soundtrack piece and more like an extension of the film’s narrative.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Sach Ka Daayra captures the emotional core of the film. Gulzar sahab’s words, Amit’s composition and B Praak’s voice come together with an intensity that stays with you.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran added, “Sach Ka Daayra makes you pause and think. The depth of the writing and the mood created by the music make it feel like another voice within the story.”

Singer B Praak shared, “This song asked for a different kind of expression. There is strength in its emotion, but also a quietness, and finding that balance was what made recording it special.”

Composer Amit Trivedi said, “The song needed a sound that stayed true to the story. Gulzar sahab’s layered writing and B Praak’s emotional force came together to create something deeply rooted in the world of Daayra.”

Meghna Gulzar, director of Daayra, said, “Sach Ka Daayra distils the emotional core of the film, its angst, helplessness and beneath it all, a plea for justice to prevail. The lyrics, composition and vocals come together to give these emotions their full weight and intensity.”

Poet and lyricist Gulzar said, “Sach ka Daayra ek tarfa nahin hai. Na vo ek lakeer hai. Waqt, haalaat aur nazariye ke saath, vo badalta rehta hai. Aur yahi, ye gaana bayaan karta hai”

Mandar Thakur, CEO, Junglee Music/Times Music, said, “Sach Ka Daayra brings together three extraordinary artistic voices for a compelling story. Its unconventional and emotionally powerful sound is what makes it truly impactful.”

With Kareena and Prithviraj bringing the story to life under Meghna Gulzar’s direction, Daayra promises a cinematic experience where every element contributes to its narrative. “Sach Ka Daayra” sets the tone for that journey, using music not simply to accompany the story, but to deepen it.

“Sach Ka Daayra” is now streaming on all audio platforms. Watch the full video on the Times Music YouTube channel.