Guns, umber and smoke constitute the most poetic scene of love in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Every show has that one scene that stands out and imprints itself on the audience’s mind. While Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is laced with scenes and sequences that are funny, emotional and entertaining, there is one that takes the cake!

In the iconic scene, which was shot over the large expanse of an open field, Vikrant & Shikha struggle to be together at all costs as the melodious ‘Bahaaro Bahaaro’ plays in the background. The two fated lovers are seen running for their lives, amidst guns, smoke, and bombs. This is in sharp contrast to the chaos that ensues around them. Throughout the scene, the tension remains high as Vikrant and Shikha get caught in the crossfire as it is beautifully captured and is a treat to the senses.

Talking about his thoughts behind this scene, director Sidarth Sengupta said, “This scene is something that I’ve put a lot of thought and heart into. I believe it perfectly captures the distraught situation the two characters find themselves as they are seen literally fighting for their love against the world. The high octane action and raw emotions are perfectly captured by our amazing DOP Murzy Pagdiwala and beautifully scored by Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait.