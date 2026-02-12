Gurdas Maan announces live concert for Mumbai fans

Mumbai is set to witness an extraordinary cultural moment as veteran Punjabi music icon Gurudas Maan returns to the city for a one-night-only exclusive live concert on 21st March 2026 at NESCO Center. Produced and promoted by EVA Live, this landmark event marks the maestro’s highly anticipated return following his last Mumbai appearance at a special Baisakhi Night concert in 2024, and stands as his only India performance during this global touring cycle — a rare and unrepeatable experience for audiences.

Titled ‘Gurdas Maan – Live Like Never Before’, the premium outing has been conceived as a singular, immersive evening that transcends the traditional live music format. Known worldwide as a living legend, Gurdas Maan’s concerts are celebrated for their emotional depth, cultural authenticity and electrifying energy. Backed by a formidable 11-member live band, the performance unfolds as a richly layered journey through Punjabi folk music, poetry and heritage. The production is expected to feature a pind-inspired stage aesthetic, evoking the warmth and nostalgia of old-school Punjab, while incorporating elements such as Bhangra, Giddha and Gatka, transforming the concert into a full-scale cultural celebration that typically extends beyond two hours.

The carefully curated setlist is expected to traverse the breadth of his iconic repertoire, weaving together timeless anthems such as Challa, Apna Punjab Hove, Ki Banu Duniya Da, and Sajna Ve Sajna with deeply soulful compositions like Peer Tere Jaan Di and Raati Chann Naal Gallan Karkey. Audiences can also expect celebrated classics including Mamla Garbar Hai, Dil Da Mamla, and Hasdi De Dand Ginda, alongside newer, conceptual material from the Sound of Soil album and contemporary Lofi and Trap reinterpretations of his legendary works. The result is a concert experience that honors tradition while embracing evolution.

Gurdas Maan states, “I have been blessed to perform many times in Mumbai and across the country, and every show has given me immense love and audiences have embraced me with warmth. But this upcoming event is special—larger in scale, richer in production and designed to offer a brand new live experience that audiences haven’t seen before. This show marks the first in a series of many more that will be announced soon.”

Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live states, “Gurdas Maan saab is in the midst of a major global run, and bringing him to Mumbai for a single, exclusive night was a conscious decision to preserve its rarity and emotional weight. There will be no second date, and that is exactly what makes this evening extraordinary. The event is poised to be a night that celebrates legacy, culture and the power of the classics.”

Tickets for this exclusive showcase will be available exclusively on District by Zomato. The Mastercard Presale is now live which will run from until the 14th February 2026 at 12:00 PM IST. General ticket sales will open on 14th February 2026 at 12:30 PM IST onwards.

‘Gurdas Maan – Live Like Never Before’ is co-promoted by BBP, powered by Mastercard and co-powered by Vijay Sales and Teacher’s Packaged Drinking Water, with Bollywood Music Project as the experience partner.

Over the past year, Gurdas Maan has continued to captivate audiences globally through acclaimed concert series including ‘Sound Of Soil’ and ‘Yaar Punjabi’, both lauded for their conceptual depth and emotional resonance. Building on this momentum, he is now set to headline the ‘Soul Of Punjab’ Canada Tour 2026, with announced dates across Brampton, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver, beginning on March 28, 2026 and running through April 2026. Positioned just days before the launch of this major international tour, the Mumbai concert assumes heightened significance — a standalone performance that bridges his recent artistic explorations with what lies ahead on the global stage.