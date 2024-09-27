Gurdas Maan set to enthrall audiences on his USA Tour Akhiyan Udeek Diyan – Live in USA

Gurdas Maan, the legendary Punjabi singer known for his soulful voice and timeless hits, is all set to embark on his much-anticipated USA tour. Beloved by fans worldwide for his powerful performances and heartfelt lyrics, Gurdas Maan is ready to captivate audiences once again with his signature energy and emotion. The tour, titled “Akhiyan Udeek Diyan – Live in USA,” promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans across the United States.

Talking about the USA tour, Gurdas Maan said, “I’m beyond excited to take this musical journey to the USA and share my heart with fans who have been my strength for decades. Each performance will be a tribute to the love and connection that binds us all through music.”

The USA tour kicks off on October 5th in New York, followed by performances in:

• October 6th – Dallas • October 12th – Bakersfield • October 19th – Stockton • October 20th – Salem • October 26th – San Jose • October 27th – Seattle

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness one of India’s greatest musical legends live in concert. Secure your tickets now and get ready for an evening filled with iconic music and unforgettable memories.