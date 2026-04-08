Guru Randhawa is turning viral creators into stars

Guru Randhawa isn’t just dropping hits, he’s engineering viral moments on loop. Across Qatal, Sirra, Azul, Shkini, and Dopamine, he flipped the script on music videos, turning them into launchpads for the internet’s most exciting new faces and hooksteps that take over feeds.

It started with Qatal, where creators like Revati sparked a wave of user-generated content, crossing 1M+ reels and 250M+ YouTube views. That momentum scaled with Sirra, as choreographers Yassh Kadamm and Shanaya Makani crafted an instantly repeatable hookstep, driving 500K+ reels. Azul followed, with Anshika Pandey emerging as a breakout face, powering 1M+ reels and nearly 280M views, while Shkini, featuring Upasana Madan, reinforced recall and expanded the creator universe.

The impact goes far beyond the videos. These creators are fast becoming standalone digital properties, with fanbases scaling sharply and engagement compounding across platforms. Shanaya Makani’s Instagram has surged past 250K followers, and newcomer Anshika crossed 570K+ followers rapidly unlocking a growing slate of brand partnerships and commercial opportunities, while Yassh Kadamm’s choreography is now in demand across projects and Revati continues to build visibility through repeat appearances.

What sets this apart is repeat value. Fans don’t just watch, they recreate, share, and follow the creators behind the videos. Guru Randhawa isn’t just making hits, he’s building a culture where creators don’t just go viral, they stay.