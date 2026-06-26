Guru Randhawa makes Paris Fashion Week debut

In a defining moment for Indian representation on the world stage, leading singer-songwriter, composer and actor Guru Randhawa officially marked a milestone in his international trajectory with a highly anticipated debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The Punjabi juggernaut sat front row at the exclusive, invitation-only Spring/Summer 2027 presentation for luxury fashion house AMIRI.



Fresh off making history as the first mainstream Indian artist to break into the K-pop universe via a blockbuster collaboration with global girl group LE SSERAFIM on the ‘BOOMPALA’ remix, Randhawa’s arrival in the fashion capital shifted the cultural temperature once again. His presence signals the shifting dynamics of global influence, highlighting the commanding role that contemporary Indian cultural icons now occupy within the global fashion landscape. Standing out as the only India-born Punjabi entertainment talent present at Paris Fashion Week this season, Randhawa brushed elbows with A-listers such as Maluma, Joshua Hong, Fally Ipupa, Russell Westbrook and Lunay.



Randhawa delivered a masterclass in relaxed, high-status tailoring in a dark blue striped AMIRI double-breasted blazer and matching high-waisted leather trousers. Layered over an unbuttoned navy silk-poplin shirt, the structured, generous-shouldered silhouette subverted classic codes with rock-and-roll nonchalance. The fluid volume and pooling drape of the trousers perfectly balanced sharp vintage executive style with a modern, laid-back Hollywood edge. Every accessory element was meticulously curated to complement the high-status aesthetic. Randhawa paired the tailoring with black acetate AMIRI Venice sunglasses, burgundy AMIRI Lizard MA Pochette bag, AMIRI Lizard MA pointy boots and the Rolex Datejust Wimbledon.





Yet, the most profound statement of the evening lay on the artist’s wrist. Defying the standard conventions of western styling, Randhawa proudly wore a traditional silver Punjabi Sikh Kada. The piece served as a deliberate, high-contrast cultural anchor representing his culture and community, a declaration that no matter how global the stage becomes, his heritage travels with him. By intertwining an ancient cultural symbol of identity with cutting-edge streetwear-infused tailoring, Randhawa delivered a powerful dialogue on modern roots, proving that true style honours personal legacy above all else.



Reflecting on his debut, Guru Randhawa shares, “I’ve known Mike Amiri for many years now and have been an admirer of his creative leadership. The showcase felt like an extension of my artistic vision: bold, unapologetic, yet deeply respectful of craft and tradition.”



Randhawa’s emergence on the global fashion stage comes as no surprise to those tracking his meteoric rise as one of Asia’s most influential cultural figures. As one of India’s most-streamed global pop exports, he commands an extraordinary digital footprint consisting of 20 billion cumulative views across his music catalog, 35 million Instagram followers, and 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify. With over 40 global chart appearances, his repertoire spans international collaborations with powerhouse names including The Chainsmokers, Pitbull, Rick Ross, French Montana and LE SSERAFIM.



Guru Randhawa’s partnership with the luxury house underscores his authentic cultural authority and expanding global influence. As a multi-hyphenate artist, he embodies the modern intersection of music, heritage, and style, where diverse regional cultures collaborate on the world stage. This alignment marks a definitive moment for Randhawa, highlighting his ability to transcend creative boundaries and champion powerful, diverse voices in global fashion.