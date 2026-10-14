Guru Randhawa maps out Grand Capital Homecoming with The Sirra Era Begins Stadium Show

Guru Randhawa is set to scale his live footprint to unprecedented heights with the official announcement of ‘The Sirra Era Live In Concert’- a massive, stadium-scale, one-night-only spectacle that marks the culmination of his three-year live touring hiatus



Poised as an immersive, next-generation live experience, the upcoming show serves as a celebratory milestone for the powerhouse singer-songwriter. The event is designed to celebrate not just his 13-year consistent trajectory in the music business, but also champion the listeners who have served as a rock-solid support system and waited patiently for his live stage return.



The exclusive spectacle will kick off on 12 December 2026 at the legendary Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi, marking the actor and singer-songwriter’s first-ever solo stadium show. Produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India, the landmark event serves as Randhawa’s first major live engagement in the capital city since 2023, and his first full-scale domestic concert since his last national tour in 2022.



Far from a run-of-the-mill concert, the milestone stadium date doubles as an emotional, full-circle homecoming built entirely on the symbiotic bond between Randhawa and New Delhi, bringing the pop icon back to the very same soil where his career first took off. Accompanying the announcement, a high-concept, cinematic concert trailer sets a remarkably premium bar for the upcoming stadium experience serving as a powerful visual preview of what to expect from the concert.



Guru Randhawa states, “Taking a step back from touring was a planned pause, but standing here now, ready to step into a stadium, is incredibly surreal. My fans have been the absolute bedrock of this amazing journey, holding me up through every high and every low. This show isn’t about mealone, it’s my humble thank-you note to the people who built me. I wanted this homecoming to happen exactly where it all started, looking out at a stadium full of the faces who changed my life, and giving that love and respect straight back to my day ones!”



Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President-Films, Series And Events, Saregama India states, “Guru Randhawa’s music has a massive connect with audiences, and bringing him to a stadium in Delhi is about taking that connect to a larger scale. For us at Saregama, live entertainment is as much about bringing artists closer to their audiences as it is about building a strong ecosystem around these experiences. Shows like these bring together multiple teams, partners and businesses, all working towards one shared goal: delivering a great experience for fans. It’s this collective effort that makes the live entertainment business exciting, and we’re happy to continue being a part of it.”



Built for the stadium scale, ‘The Sirra Era Live In Concert’ will bring together cutting-edge production and immersive audio-visuals to deliver a fan-first experience befitting Randhawa’s highly anticipated return to the live turf and expansive catalogue. The production will also aim to incorporate environmentally conscious practices wherever feasible, prioritizing responsible execution across all stages of event planning.



Bringing together his most loved hits and contemporary chartbusters including ‘Lahore’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Patola’, ‘Dopamine’, ‘AZUL’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’, ‘Made In India’, ‘SHKINI’, ‘PERFECT’, ‘Qatal’, ‘Slowly Slowly’,‘Sirra’, ‘Ban Ja Rani’, the show is envisioned as a landmark live experience celebrating Randhawa’s musical journey and the connection he shares with his audience.



The exclusive one night only show is expected to be a high-demand event. Tickets will be available exclusively on District By Zomato