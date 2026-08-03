Guru Randhawa pledges 5 lacs for Assam flood relief

Punjabi singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has stepped forward with a personal contribution of INR 5 lakhs to support emergency relief efforts in the flood-ravaged regions of Upper Assam. To ensure swift, effective and transparent distribution of aid directly to grassroot communities, the donation has been channelled through a prominent digital influencer Dimpu Baruah who is actively managing extensive on-ground relief operations in the worst-hit zones.

Within Assam itself, the Hello Life Foundation, led by YouTuber Dimpu Baruah and his team, has raised over ₹16,64,000 through public donations to provide direct cash assistance to displaced and impacted residents, with the group planning on-ground visits to flood-affected areas in mid-August 2026 to distribute the funds for food, clothes, medical supplies and other necessities required.

As of August 2, 2026, severe floods in Assam resulted in 82 fatalities, with the number of affected citizens decreasing to 1.78 lakh across seven districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Guru Randhawa states, “The devastation in Assam is heartbreaking, and we cannot let our brothers and sisters fight this crisis alone. While rescue teams and administrative authorities are doing their best, I appeal to everyone nationwide to pitch in and support the recovery.”

This contribution builds on Guru Randhawa’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian and disaster relief causes across India. He previously made headlines during the 2025 Punjab floods by establishing dedicated relief camps in Dera Baba Nanak and Dharowali, where he provided cattle feed, financed the reconstruction of destroyed homes and distributed premium wheat seeds to flood-hit farmers to secure their long-term livelihood. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he was among the earliest artists to step up, contributing INR 20 lakhs from his personal savings to the PM-CARES Fund, alongside his continuous efforts in supporting student education and youth welfare programs over the years.

This effort is part of a larger national mobilization, with individuals like Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Ananya Birla, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, CarryMinati, Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Badruddin Ajmal, Triggered Insaan, Aaryan Kelvin along with numerous other notable personalities, contributing to assist with monetary aid and essential supplies in ravaged districts.