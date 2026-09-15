Guru Randhawa returns with a soulful new Punjabi ballad 2 Eyes featuring Nikita Dutta

Punjabi singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa is pivoting away from his signature dance floor anthems to officially release his brand-new stirring romantic single, ‘2 Eyes’. Co-starring Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta, the Punjabi track marks a deliberate return to the soulful, narrative-driven storytelling style of his earlier fan favourites like ‘Ban Ja Rani’ and ‘Moon Rise’.

Serving as a sweeping, bittersweet ballad that explores the overwhelming depth of love, ‘2 Eyes’ moves seamlessly from a sweet profession of romance into a deeper, poetic exploration of absolute devotion. The track balances raw adoration with a sense of wonder, anchoring a heart-wrenching visual plot twist with a flawless vocal delivery. At its core, the song centers on the profound idea that human sight is simply too limited to fully capture a partner’s true beauty, bringing forward the stark realization that two eyes are not enough to entirely soak them in. Moving past casual pop romance, the track treats love as a sweet compulsion and a total surrender—a safe space where the rest of the world completely fades away and life’s entire rhythm is dictated solely by the person you commit to.

The accompanying music video pairs a laid-back, breezy vibe with a poignant punch. It kicks off with Randhawa playing a casual game of cricket when a stray shot leads to a classic meet-cute with a gorgeous passerby, played effortlessly by Nikita Dutta. Instantly transfixed, Randhawa slips into a fairytale dreamscape, imagining himself as her ultimate partner and doing everything to be her dream man. However, the relaxed fantasy quickly evaporates into reality as he realizes the woman he is falling for is visually impaired. The video ends on a hauntingly beautiful note, with Randhawa looking up at the sky, quietly questioning the Creator who made someone so breathtakingly beautiful yet left her unable to witness the very beauty she brings to the world.

Guru Randhawa states, “The song is about how our physical eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love or a person’s beauty. We rely so heavily on sight, but true love is felt in the soul. Physical vision is just a limitation; two eyes simply aren’t enough to absorb their entire existence. It’s an acknowledgment of that beautiful frustration where love is so nuanced it completely transcends the physical world.”

Nikita Dutta states, “The moment I heard ‘2 Eyes,’ I knew it was a special project. The song bridges a dreamlike romance with a deeply moving narrative. Filming it was a fantastic experience because we captured this effortless, relaxed chemistry in the beginning, which makes the emotional payoff at the end resonate deeply. Guru Randhawa’s vision for the track is incredibly poetic, and I think audiences are going to love the warmth and depth we created together.”

The emotionally charged single deliberately avoids contemporary fast tempos, proving that Randhawa’s most potent artistic tool remains his ability to ground music in genuine emotion.

‘2 Eyes’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.