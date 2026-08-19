Guru Randhawa revives the iconic Punjabi Mantra Mitran Di Marji through new single Marzi

Billion-streamed singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa is set to shake up the charts yet again with his high-octane brand-new track ‘Marzi’, which releases today across all major streaming platforms. Blending his signature infectious pop sensibilities with an authentic Punjabi attitude flex, the hard-hitting record delivers a hustle anthem rooted in high-achieving mentality and self-earned success.



Randhawa has transformed a foundational cultural mantra into a high-octane musical statement. For generations, the phrase ‘mitran di marji’ (our wish, our way) has served as a defining ethos of Punjabi identity, an unwritten rule of absolute self-determination. With his latest release, the global hitmaker elevates this cultural cornerstone into a definitive modern anthem, matching its unapologetic attitude with a blockbuster visual spectacle. At the heart of the track lies a single, commanding these ‘where to sit, where to stand, which door to walk through mitran di marji’. More than just a hookline, it functions as a rallying cry for a generation that has stopped waiting for institutional permission, celebrating those who live loud, dress sharp, and back their own hustle.



Musically and visually, ‘Marzi’ marks a radical shift for the artist. Trading glossy backdrops for high-stakes adrenaline, the track introduces a gritty action-star aesthetic from the Punjabi powerhouse. Moving effortlessly from intense push-ups to complex fight sequences, Randhawa fully adopts a fierce, grounded mass-hero persona, turning self-belief into the ultimate power move. Stripping away all external distractions to stand completely alone as the sole headline feature, he commands the screen with a magnetic presence.





The accompanying music video leverages a grand visual scale to chart his trajectory, taking viewers on a cinematic journey from a vintage Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and heavy-duty trucks to an ultra-premium fleet of blacked-out Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, supersonic fighter jets, and a high-security police entourage. Yet, beneath this spectacle of luxury and power, the narrative presents a deeply grounded core: Randhawa remains unmoved by material success, acting as an unwavering, Robin Hood-style messiah for his community. Whether operating without resources at the start of his career or commanding streaming charts a decade later, his allegiance to his roots stays iron-clad.



Lyrically, the track functions as an unapologetic thesis on the alpha winner mindset and the resilient spirit of Punjab, painting a vivid picture of a person who dictates his own destiny without being governed by critics, societal expectations, or industry trends. Randhawa masterfully balances street honour (bai ji) with high-flying corporate prestige (sir ji), making it clear that compromise is never an option (bhulke vi karde ni ghate aalideal ni). Backed by an infectious, slow-burning groove and sharp street slang (easy hoke rayie sadi aukhi aw slang), the song captures the exact mental grit required to maintain a sovereign legacy, culminating in a roaring, hypnotic hook where every victory is achieved entirely on one’s own terms.



Guru Randhawa states, “This song is about ownership – of your choices, your circle, your story. Punjab doesn’t ask for a seat at the table. We build our own table. This is for everyone who has forged their own path from the ground up, call their own shots and lives life entirely on their own terms.”



Serving as both a sonic powerhouse and a massive digital culture statement, ‘Marzi’ is available to stream worldwide today.