Gyanendra Tripathi and Priyamvada Kant join the cast of Bada Naam Karenge

Rajshri Productions is set to make its digital debut with Bada Naam Karenge, a heartwarming tale of love, laughter, and family. Directed by Palash Vasvani, the series stars Ritik Ghanshani as Rishabh and Ayesha Kaduskar as Surbhi, alongside a talented ensemble cast. Set against the backdrop of Ujjain and Ratlam, it explores themes of self-discovery, relationships, and the enduring bonds of family. The story delves into the complexities of sibling dynamics, with Shekhar Gupta (played by Gyanendra Tripathi), six years older than Surbhi, taking on an overly protective role, sometimes curbing her independence due to his skepticism intensified by pandemic hardships. Meanwhile, Pakhi Gupta (played by Priyamvada Kant), a pregnant graphic designer working from home, stands as the family’s anchor, facing challenges with unwavering resilience and becoming Surbhi’s strongest ally when it matters most.

Bada Naam Karenge promises to strike a chord with audiences, offering a blend of emotion, humor, and heartfelt moments. “I’m thrilled to portray Shekhar Gupta, Surbhi’s elder brother, in Bada Naam Karenge,” shares Gyanendra Tripathi. “Shekhar is a multifaceted character, deeply protective yet strongly opinionated, and bringing his journey to life has been an incredible experience. Collaborating with Rajshri Productions on this heartwarming blend of romance and family drama is a dream come true. Sooraj R. Barjatya and Palash Vasvani have crafted a story that’s both poignant and relatable, and I’m honored to be part of a series that promises to touch hearts.”

Speaking on her character Priyamvada Kant says, “Pakhi is the backbone of the Gupta family, and it’s an honor to bring this strong and resilient character to life. Her unwavering support and determination make her truly special, and I’m excited to showcase her journey in Bada Naam Karenge. Working with the talented cast and crew, and collaborating with Rajshri Productions, has been an incredible experience. The team’s dedication and vision have been inspiring, and I’m thrilled to be part of a story that I believe will deeply resonate with audiences. I can’t wait for everyone to experience Bada Naam Karenge.”

Directed by Palash Vasvani, Bada Naam Karenge is a celebration of love that challenges expectations and redefines what it means to be a family. It’s a beautiful reminder that true love is found not just in the rituals, but in the deep connection between two hearts. Will Rishabh and Surbhi follow their hearts? Their journey will capture your heart and remind you of the power of love and family. Produced by Rajshri Productions, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including itik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, among others.