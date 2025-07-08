“Had given up on the idea of making Saiyaara with newcomers as I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre!” – Mohit Suri

Saiyaara has become the hottest debutant film in the Hindi film industry after a long, long time and Yash Raj Films released the trailer of Saiyaara today to immediate internet frenzy.

Mohit reveals he is humbled with the love the film is getting because at one point he ‘had given up on the idea of making Saiyaara with newcomers’ because he ‘didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre’! The ace director is happy that he found Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda who lived up to his expectations with their sheer acting talent.

Mohit says, “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film.”

He adds, “When you make a love story with debutants, they have to be convincing as actors to pull off the emotional layers and depths that makes the love story feel believable for people. No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants.”

Mohit further says, “I had pivoted it to have faces that sell from a commerce point of view. Somehow, the writing process of Saiyaara took time and I met YRF and then I saw the auditions of Ahaan and Aneet and decided to spend time with them to get convinced about their acting, intellectual and emotional depth. I was blown away that here are two absolutely fresh new actors who have it in them to act, to surrender to a vision! It’s a rarity today honestly and it’s so refreshing to make a love story with newcomers! I’m glad I found these two because I’m making this story as it was meant to be made.”

The much-anticipated intense romantic film, Saiyaara, brings together Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri, both known for creating timeless love stories, for the first time!

Saiyaara has already delivered the best album of the year with all songs like Faheem-Arslan’s Saiyaara Title Track, Jubin Nautiyal’s Barbaad, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara’s Humsafar and Arijit Singh & Mithoon’s Dhun making waves on the musical charts of India!

YRF CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who is producing Saiyaara says, “At YRF, we have a legacy of making love stories that have connected and stayed in people’s hearts for a long, long time. So, this collaboration with Mohit Suri, who loves this genre as much as we do, was always meant to happen. We were looking to tell a real love story that connects to today’s youth by showing how deep and true their feelings, emotions and commitments are and we are thrilled to have found Saiyaara.”

He adds, “It is a love story that is inherently YRF but it has all the tropes of the vintage Mohit Suri romance that everyone has loved for over 20 years! An intense love story with debutants has not been made in a long, long time and we are hoping our audience finds that extremely refreshing.”

Saiyaara launches Ahaan Panday as a YRF hero. The studio has handpicked Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the next YRF heroine.

Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.