“Had never planned that I will have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography!” – Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana started his career with off-beat roles and successfully became the poster boy of new-age cinema. However, Dream Girl franchise was a very different script from Ayushmann’s staple genre of films. The film was loved by the audiences and went on to become a blockbuster .

Dream Girl was very different as a film had all the trappings of a masala commercial film and now with Dream Girl 2 the excitement amongst the audiences is double.

Interestingly, with this film, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to become the only young Bollywood star to have a commercial comedy film franchise under his belt.

Talking about the same Ayushmann Khurrana shares “I had never planned that I will have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible! I chanced upon Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn’t been explored by heroes of my generation.”

He further adds, ” I like to always be original as an artiste and bring out of the box concepts to people. You can’t get any more different than the Dream Girl franchise which is why I feel people have loved the first film so much and now the trailer reaction for Dream Girl 2 suggests that we are on the right track to deliver a solid entertainer to audiences. Every promotional material of this franchise has been loved by people. So, I hope they truly love Dream Girl 2. We have worked hard to bring people an entertainer that should make them fall off their seats.”