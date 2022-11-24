Haider Khan becomes the only Indian photographer invited at Worlds Best photographers by World Photography Organisation, Israel

The photography industry is just as competitive as the rest of the sectors in the entertainment line. And those in the industry understand that having photography as a thriving career is possible only with exceptional talent. One of the most recent examples of a successful photographer | filmmaker Haider Khan who’s not only made a remarkable mark in the industry with his work, but is making India proud on a global level.

Interestingly, Haider Khan is one of the five talented photographers from across the world who is invited to Israel to speak in the event the world’s best photographers organized by the prestigious world photography association. The association poses as a valuable platform for leading artists from around the globe to exhibit their work- all on one stage.

After impressing us with his phenomenal talent in photography, Haider is now making heads turn with his thought-provoking films. His recent Documentary Blackindia has created quite a buzz in the industry, and is also a selection at Oscar qualifying Durban film festival.