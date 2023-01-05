Hansal Mehta looks forward to tell more promising stories in 2023

2022 has been quite an eventful year for Hansal Mehta as he has dedicated his time in churning out some well refined stories. After Scam 1992’s global hit, Mehta revealed he has been at his creative best lately. As we walk into 2023, the director shares his year in a nutshell.

Mehta says,’All the hard work, all the passion, all the sleepless nights and all our stories will be there for the world to see in the coming year. I approach each New Year with gratitude, hope, joy and nervousness in equal measure.’

Adding more on his work he says,’I have more exciting stories to tell – particularly the show on Mahatma Gandhi which is going to be a big series & will commence principal photography later 2023. The preparation is going strong in all directions.’

With a busy 2 years back to back, the projects audiences are looking forward to are Scoop, Scam 2003, untitled with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Balaji & Mahatma Gandhi series with Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi. 2023 is going to be another year for Hansal Mehta all about success at the box office & some more path breaking narratives which will make waves across Pan-India.