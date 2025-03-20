Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films and Mukesh Chhabra to produce the official Hindi adaptation of Ilango Ram’s acclaimed comedy Tentigo

In an exciting development, acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta and producer Sahil Saigal are set to bring the official Hindi adaptation of Tentigo (originally Nelum Kuluna), the critically acclaimed Sri Lankan comedy, to Indian audiences. The film will be produced under their banner, True Story Films, which was announced earlier this year.

Tentigo first garnered international attention in 2023, premiering at the prestigious Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award. The film, produced by Hiranya Perera and the indie powerhouse Crawling Angel Films (known for Girls Will Be Girls, Once Again, and Nimtoh), was a standout at the festival. True Story Films will join forces with Crawling Angel Films, with the latter duo of Sanjay Gulati and Neeraj Pandey co-producing the Hindi adaptation.

Adding further excitement to the project, celebrated casting director and director, Mukesh Chhabra joins the team in his debut role as Producer. Hiranya Perera is attached as Associate Producer.

Three-time Filmfare winner Karan Vyas, known for his work on Scam 1992, Scam 2003, Scoop, and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, will adapt the irreverent and emotionally charged comedy into Hindi, promising a fresh madcap take on the original.

The official announcement was made at the premiere of Tentigo in Colombo on March 12, 2025, with the entire creative team in attendance. Tentigo opened in theaters on March 14, 2025, to rave critical reviews and audience acclaim, generating tremendous excitement for the upcoming Hindi adaptation.

Talking about the same Hansal Mehta shared, “I’m not usually in favor of remakes, but this one had me genuinely excited. The moment I saw Tentigo, I couldn’t stop laughing. It was sharp, irreverent, and yet deeply emotional—the kind of story that stays with you. I believe this adaptation will resonate with audiences across India. We at True Story Films are thrilled to bring this incredibly funny film to a wider audience”.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra who has collaborated with Hansal Mehta earlier since ‘Shahid’ shared, “I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with Hansal Mehta as a casting director on all his projects since Shahid. Working alongside him as a producer feels like a natural extension of everything we’ve built over the years — I’m excited about this new chapter in my career and can’t wait for audiences to experience this exciting film”.

Sanjay Gulati of Crawling Angel Films, recognized for his work such as the Sundance-winning Girls Will Be Girls, Once Again, and Nimtoh, shared,” Over the last 10 years, many films I’ve been involved with have premiered at film festivals, but often remained out of the public eye. Tentigo, as a comedy, defies the typical ‘Festival Film’ label and is now gaining traction beyond that circle. Through this adaptation, I aim to break free from such definitions, as what truly matters is reaching a wide audience. I believe True Story Films and Hansal are the perfect partners to achieve this”.

While details about the director and cast are being kept under wraps, the producers promise a lineup of talent that will elevate this already anticipated project.