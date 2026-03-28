“Hanumanji is my favourite superhero” – Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma continues to carve a unique space for herself in Indian cinema—balancing commercial success with fearless choices and striking versatility. With The Kerala Story emerging as one of the highest-grossing female-led films in India, reportedly crossing an impressive ₹375 crore mark, Adah has proven that strong storytelling led by women can command both attention and box office power.

Currently, the actor is stepping into an entirely new zone as she shoots for a superhero film— Super Velli an exciting leap that reflects her willingness to constantly reinvent herself. While the genre is often dominated by larger-than-life male characters, Adah’s entry signals a refreshing shift. Interestingly, when asked about her favourite superhero, she doesn’t look to the West but inward—naming Hanumanji as her ultimate inspiration.

Adah says, “I think before Hollywood gave us capes and CGI, India had the ultimate Superhero. My favourite – Hanumanji. He has all the powers, strength, humility, devotion, intelligence and zero ego. He can fly, change size, lift mountains, defeat demons and he’s still so so humble! No gadgets, no suit. I believe if the Avengers needed help, he could finish the job even before the team meeting started. I, as Adah (not Velli), love watching superhero films, in all languages, India and world over. The concept of Super Velli came from a very scientific observation: the world has many superheroes… but very few lazy superheroes. So, we thought let’s fix that gap in cinema and make the most useless, selfish, irresponsible superhero.”

What truly sets Adah Sharma apart is her remarkable range. Ever since her debut in 1920, where she made a hauntingly memorable impact, she has consistently challenged herself with diverse roles. From the high-octane action of Commando, where she held her own in a physically demanding space, to the satirical and comic beats of Sunflower, she has shown an ability to adapt effortlessly.

Her portrayal in Reeta Sanyal brought out a quirky, offbeat charm, proving she can embrace eccentricity with confidence. Meanwhile, films like Bastar: The Naxal Story and The Kerala Story showcased her dramatic depth—intense, layered performances that stay with the audience long after the credits roll.

Each role she takes on seems to raise the bar a little higher. Whether it’s horror, action, comedy, or hard-hitting drama, Adah doesn’t just fit into genres—she transforms them with her presence. At a time when many actors play safe, her filmography stands out as bold, unpredictable, and constantly evolving.

With a superhero film on the horizon and a career already marked by impactful performances, Adah Sharma isn’t just participating in the industry—she’s reshaping expectations, one role at a time. She will also be seen playing Devi in a film and another action film.