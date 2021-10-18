Happy Birthday Kunal Kapoor! Here’s a look at what a great year the actor has had in 2021 so far

Kunal Kapoor is a man of many talents. The very talented actor has so far had 3 releases this year and managed to floor the audiences with his performances. He has also been picked up by various brands to endorse them.

Kunal is not just an actor but has also a lot of other skills and credits under his belt. Kunal is a writer, an assistant director and now is all set to be a producer as well. Rounding off his multiple skills from the filming world, the actor is also a businessman and owns the crowdfunding company Ketto. The actor is also a tech enthusiast and has taken lessons in rally driving and is a trained pilot as well.

The actor also solidified his place on OTT this year with releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. The actor starred in Koi Jaane Na a suspense thriller, Ankahi Kahaniya an anthology film and the Empire a period drama. The audiences and critics were all praises for the actor and it was a successful year for the actor on acting front.

On the brand market too Kunal has garnered a lot of attention. The actor was chosen for his powerful voice as he lent his voice to Neeraj Chopra starring Tata Sky ad as well as Hyundai’s Alcazar car ad. The actor also features in Beardo’s ads due to his good looks and desirability.

The actor has a few unannounced projects that he is currently working on. He was last seen in the Netflix anthology, Ankahi Kahaniya while he also has his debut production venture in the pipeline.