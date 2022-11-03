Har Baccha Hai Rocket: Rocket Gang releases Ranbir Kapoor’s special song

After releasing some feet-tapping scores from the dance film, Rocket Gang is back with some exciting news! The makers finally release the most awaited song of the film, featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor! Kapoor dances to the infectious beats of ‘Har Baccha Hai Rocket’ alongside the cool gang and adds to the energy of the film.

The makers are gearing up for the release of the film and the exciting promotions are just raising the fans’ curiosity!

‘Rocket Gang’ is a Dance Horror-comedy drama directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and produced by Zee Studios. With this film, renowned choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis will be seen debuting as a director.

Rocket Gang hits theaters on 11/11/22 and is a perfect Children’s Day treat for children. The film stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Mokshda Jailkhani, Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia & Siddhant Sharma.