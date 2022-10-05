Har Har Mahadev: The teaser of 1st Marathi multilingual film is out now

Ever since the motion poster of ZEE Studios’ upcoming film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ has come out, it has ignited a whole new kind of fire amongst the audience to witness the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj like never been seen before. While to raise the ever-rising anticipation of the audience, the makers are here with the teaser of the film which gives a glimpse of the power and rage that the film is about to bring to the audience.

‘Har Har Mahadev’ is one of the most special films from the house of Zee Studios. While being a film that has been backed by a very strong and Inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu, in our history where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives, then, on the other hand, it will be available to the mass audience all across the nation being Marathi cinema’s 1st multilingual film. After a long wait, the makers are here with the teaser of the film. The teaser is truly a roar in itself and carries a whole lot of fire to give a goosebumps-worthy experience. From a perfect depiction of its inspirational story to the enormous screen presence of its actors, and the power-packed BGM, the film seems to create an impact that has never been seen before all across the nation.



The makers have recently released a lyrical video of ‘Wah re Shiva’, the first song from the album of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and it had it all to fill our hearts with all the power and its electrifying sound and lyrics. Moreover, The film is all set for its release this Diwali, and looking at the teaser we can Guarantee that it would be a whole new kind of experience to watch this cinematic wonder in the theaters.

Produced by ZEE Studios and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar and Amruta khanvilkar in the leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.