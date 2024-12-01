Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra launch Fitness Machine: The Extraordinary Life of Kiran Dembla

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra captivated the audience as they shared their fitness mantras during the launch of the book Fitness Machine: The Extraordinary Life of Kiran Dembla, authored by filmmaker Dr. Deepak Singh. The duo, known for their dedication to health and wellness, spoke about the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle, staying consistent with fitness routines, and the role of mental well-being in overall health. Harbhajan highlighted the discipline and focus required to achieve fitness goals, drawing from his experiences as a professional athlete, while Geeta shared her insights on managing health amidst a busy schedule.

The book chronicles the remarkable journey of Kiran Dembla, a fitness icon who has inspired countless individuals through her determination, resilience, and passion. From overcoming personal challenges to establishing herself as a trailblazer in the fitness industry, Kiran’s story is one of empowerment and transformation.

Speaking at the event, Harbhajan Singh said, “Kiran’s journey is a true testament to the power of perseverance and hard work. This book is not just about fitness; it’s about breaking barriers and inspiring others to chase their dreams.”

Geeta Basra added, “Kiran’s story is incredibly motivating. Her journey proves that with the right mindset, anything is possible. I’m sure this book will inspire readers across all walks of life.”

Dr. Deepak Singh, the author of the book, shared his thoughts: “It was an honor to pen down Kiran’s journey. Her story deserves to be told and celebrated, and I hope it motivates many to embrace their true potential.”

Fitness Machine: The Extraordinary Life of Kiran Dembla is now available in stores and online, promising to inspire readers with its powerful narrative of grit and transformation.