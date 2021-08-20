Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra plan to make this a special Rakshabandhan for children

Celebrity couple Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra is leaving no stone unturned to make this Raksha Bandhan a memorable one for their kids Hinaya and Jovan. With Jovan’s birth last month, daughter Hinaya is looking forward to the festival and the doting parents are making sure its a day she’ll remember.

Hinaya loves playing with her younger brother and this being his first Raksha Bandhan, she has been planning the day with for weeks now. Unfortunately due to the travel restrictions, cousins and relatives won’t be part of the celebrations but a video call and couriered Rakhis are definitely part of the plan. Hinaya and Geeta are coming up with a rakhi special menu and the she has been busy online shopping for her younger brother.

Commenting on the same Geeta says, “The house is in complete festive mode with Independence day first and now with Raksha Bandhan coming up. Hinaya is really excited and all our conversations revolve around it. She has come up with her own special menu and has been busy selecting rakhis. We plan to get to video call with the rest of our family and had one big celebration” he smiles.