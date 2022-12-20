Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman who was illegally held captive

Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh who, just a few weeks ago, rescued a girl from Bhatinda who was held captive in Oman, is continuing to follow up on the matter and is leaving no stone unturned to extend help to others who find themselves in a similar situation.

When Harbhajan Singh got to know about the situation from the girl’s distraught father, he reached out to the Indian Embassy in Muscat and made all the arrangements to have the girl rescued at the earliest. The girl’s father had taken out a loan against his house to send her to Oman but on arrival her passport and sim card were confiscated. The ordeal that followed was a harrowing one and there are several similar cases still crying for help. When the girl was finally rescued and bought back to India, Harbhajan helped the family clear the pending loans as well in order to provide them with a fresh start and a clean slate.

While this is a success story of sorts, there are several such cases crying for help and Singh has been working tirelessly in tandem with the Indian Embassies in the Gulf to facilitate rescue operations at the earliest and hopes to provide aid to as many stranded girls as he can.

Commenting on the pressing matter, Singh says, “This is an extremely serious matter and one that needs immediate attention. Many such girls are being held captive and we are doing as much as we can in order to help them. I urge the authorities to take due note of the matter and help our fellow Indians in need.”