Harleen Sethi’s Kohrra wins Best Web Show award at TOIFA 2024

Harleen Sethi has yet another reason to celebrate besides the resounding success of her latest release ‘Bad Cop.’ Harleen’s web series “Kohrra” has been honored with the Best Web Show award at the recently concluded 2024 Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA).

This gripping series, starring the talented Harleen Sethi along with Barun Sobti captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and standout performances depicting the drug ordeal of Punjab.

Harleen Sethi, reflecting on the show’s success, shared an inspiring quote from Mother Teresa:

“I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot, together we can do great things.”

She added, “One such great thing we all created is ‘Kohrra,’ and to be recognized as the Best Web Show with exceptional talent in 2024 by TOIFA feels greater. Many thanks to the creators of the show Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, Randeep Jha, Clean Slate Filmz, and Netflix for the platform. It will always be one of the most special shows in my filmography. Thank you to them for giving me Nimrat and thank you to the audience for resonating with her.”

Harleen’s character in “Kohrra,” received accolades. Harleen played a divorced woman dealing with an alcoholic and abusive father. And her recent portrayal of Devika continues to garner appreciation for her action sequences and bold portrayal of a badass female cop.