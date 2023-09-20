“Have stopped using the words ‘ladies and gentlemen’!” – Ayushmann Khurrana

It has been interesting to note how Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has stopped using the words ‘ladies and gentlemen’ at recent gatherings, including the TIME 100 Impact Awards in Singapore, where he was honoured as one of the most influential people in the world!

When contacted, Ayushmann reveals the reason candidly, “Yes, I think it is necessary to make every space inclusive for all genders. Gender has to be seen as a spectrum today and not just as male and female. It is true that I have stopped using the words ‘ladies and gentlemen’ whenever I address people now. Instead, I’m happy using ‘everyone’.”

He adds, “I think it is high time that we make every setting gender agnostic. We need to embrace the fact that gender is also non-binary. We are all equals and I hope we can all contribute actively towards making our society more compassionate and accepting for all genders.”